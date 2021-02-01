KMAV 105.5 & KMSR 1520 The Red River Valley's Sports Play-by-Play Leader
KMAV 105.5 FM and Sports Radio 1520 KMSR are family owned and operated radio stations located in Mayville, North Dakota.
After 15 years as employees, the Keating family became owners in September 2008. Our family celebrated 20 years on the air in Mayville in April 2013.
We are known for our local sports coverage. Craig Keating was named the 2013 North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year, and Dan Keating is a 5-time recipient of that honor, presented by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Other radio stations make claims about their sports coverage, but we are YOUR SPORTS LEADER IN THE RED RIVER VALLEY!
Contact Mary Keating at mary@kmav.com for information about promoting your business on KMAV and KMSR.
KMAV Music
Garth Brooks
4 minutes ago
Charley Pride
9 minutes ago
Johnny Cash
13 minutes ago
Bellamy Brothers & Forester Sisters
21 minutes ago
T.G. Sheppard
24 minutes ago
Mickey Gilley
27 minutes ago
CBS News Headlines
Trump asks if CIA chief was source of fake news, but cites no evidence
World's 8 richest men worth as much as 3.6B people
A president and a journalist: 17 interviews
Eye Opener: Deadly weather freezes Midwest
Poll finds unprecedented ratings for Trump as inauguration looms
Boeing 747 crash kills dozens, destroys half of village
Trump promises health "insurance for everybody"
Iconic photos of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Trump spokesman defends spat with John Lewis, talks health care