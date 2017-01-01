KMAV 105.5 & KMSR 1520 The Red River Valley's Sports Play-by-Play Leader
KMAV 105.5 FM and Sports Radio 1520 KMSR are family owned and operated radio stations located in Mayville, North Dakota.
After 15 years as employees, the Keating family became owners in September 2008. Our family celebrated 20 years on the air in Mayville in April 2013.
We are known for our local sports coverage. Craig Keating was named the 2013 North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year, and Dan Keating is a 5-time recipient of that honor, presented by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Other radio stations make claims about their sports coverage, but we are YOUR SPORTS LEADER IN THE RED RIVER VALLEY!
Contact Mary Keating at mary@kmav.com for information about promoting your business on KMAV and KMSR.
KMAV Music
Oak Ridge Boys
6 hours 32 minutes ago
Oak Ridge Boys
6 hours 36 minutes ago
Oak Ridge Boys
6 hours 41 minutes ago
Oak Ridge Boys
6 hours 44 minutes ago
Oak Ridge Boys
6 hours 46 minutes ago
Oak Ridge Boys
6 hours 51 minutes ago
CBS News Headlines
Trump's remarks on Russia draw sharp GOP rebuke
Trump taps Mike Pence to lead panel investigating voter fraud
Christie criticizes "haphazard" rollout of Trump travel ban
Hidden magnets — the next big cheat in cycling?
Man facing murder charge over slaying of NYC jogger
Trump says Obamacare replacement could take until 2018
Activists pressure charities to move galas from Mar-a-Lago
Rush for entry as court denies bid to reinstate travel ban
Global protests against Trump's travel ban