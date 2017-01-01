KMAV 105.5 & KMSR 1520 The Red River Valley's Sports Play-by-Play Leader
KMAV 105.5 FM and Sports Radio 1520 KMSR are family owned and operated radio stations located in Mayville, North Dakota.
After 15 years as employees, the Keating family became owners in September 2008. Our family celebrated 20 years on the air in Mayville in April 2013.
We are known for our local sports coverage. Craig Keating was named the 2013 North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year, and Dan Keating is a 5-time recipient of that honor, presented by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Other radio stations make claims about their sports coverage, but we are YOUR SPORTS LEADER IN THE RED RIVER VALLEY!
Contact Mary Keating at mary@kmav.com for information about promoting your business on KMAV and KMSR.
KMAV Music
Leo Sayer
52 minutes ago
The Doobie Brothers
55 minutes ago
The Eagles
1 hour 2 minutes ago
Oak Ridge Boys
8 hours 41 minutes ago
Oak Ridge Boys
9 hours 57 minutes ago
Oak Ridge Boys
10 hours 1 minute ago
CBS News Headlines
Protesters across U.S. denounce Trump travel ban
How Republicans view Trump's immigration order
Entry of lawful permanent residents in "national interest," DHS secretary says
Coming to the U.S. as a refugee
Trump defends travel ban, saying it's "not about religion"
Trump aide on travel ban: "Perhaps we need to take it further"
6 teenagers found dead in garden house after party
Protesters slam Trump travel ban
Across globe, Trump's ban inspires fear, petitions and some applause
Trump travel ban still in place despite court ruling, DHS says