KMAV 105.5 & KMSR 1520 The Red River Valley's Sports Play-by-Play Leader
KMAV 105.5 FM and Sports Radio 1520 KMSR are family owned and operated radio stations located in Mayville, North Dakota.
After 15 years as employees, the Keating family became owners in September 2008. Our family celebrated 20 years on the air in Mayville in April 2013.
We are known for our local sports coverage. Craig Keating was named the 2013 North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year, and Dan Keating is a 5-time recipient of that honor, presented by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Other radio stations make claims about their sports coverage, but we are YOUR SPORTS LEADER IN THE RED RIVER VALLEY!
Contact Mary Keating at mary@kmav.com for information about promoting your business on KMAV and KMSR.
KMAV Music
Alabama
6 minutes ago
Eddie Rabbitt
9 minutes ago
Sylvia & Michael Johnson
12 minutes ago
Wynn Stewart
18 minutes ago
Lee Greenwood
21 minutes ago
Restless Heart
24 minutes ago
CBS News Headlines
If Gorsuch hits gridlock, Trump urges "nuclear option"
Official: Guards taken hostage by inmates at Del. prison
White House press conference live updates
Hidden magnets — the next big cheat in cycling?
Michael Flynn says Iran "on notice" for missile test
Shocking details as Russian spies charged with treason
3 billion-year-old "lost continent" lurking under African island
How ID thieves are outsmarting "smart cards"
Senate panel advances Jeff Sessions nomination to serve as attorney general