KMAV 105.5 & KMSR 1520 The Red River Valley's Sports Play-by-Play Leader
KMAV 105.5 FM and Sports Radio 1520 KMSR are family owned and operated radio stations located in Mayville, North Dakota.
After 15 years as employees, the Keating family became owners in September 2008. Our family celebrated 20 years on the air in Mayville in April 2013.
We are known for our local sports coverage. Craig Keating was named the 2013 North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year, and Dan Keating is a 5-time recipient of that honor, presented by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Other radio stations make claims about their sports coverage, but we are YOUR SPORTS LEADER IN THE RED RIVER VALLEY!
Contact Mary Keating at mary@kmav.com for information about promoting your business on KMAV and KMSR.
KMAV Music
Willie Nelson
1 hour 46 minutes ago
Randy Travis
1 hour 49 minutes ago
Cal Smith
1 hour 52 minutes ago
Reba McEntire
1 hour 55 minutes ago
Sylvia
1 hour 59 minutes ago
Toby Keith
2 hours 5 minutes ago
CBS News Headlines
Jared Kushner will be named WH senior adviser
Trump fires back at Meryl Streep over her comments at Golden Globes
Solar system's mysterious, undiscovered Planet Nine
How to watch Obama's farewell speech
Fla. airport shooting suspect says he has just $10
Do "weekend warriors" reap the full benefits of exercise?
Dylann Roof offers no defense against death penalty
U.S. fires warning shots as Iranian boats speed toward warship
For 1st time since Cold War, U.S. tanks roll into Russia's backyard